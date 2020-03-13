'LEGIJA' to fill in for 'moose' at Flashpoint

Envy coach Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninic will substitute for Kaleb “moose” Jayne in the first Flashpoint as the Canadian player attempts to secure a visa.

Flashpoint starts Friday and runs through April 19. It will be held in the company’s studio in Los Angeles.

LEGIJA, 29, has not played since August 2019, when he stepped in as a player for BIG in the GG.BET ESL One New York qualifier.

Should his visa get approved during the competition, the 21-year-old moose will be eligible to join the team.

Envy’s roster for Flashpoint 1 is:

-Noah “Nifty” Francis

-Ryan “ryann” Welsh

-Bugra “Calyx” Arkin

-Michal “MICHU” Muller

-Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninic (stand-in)

