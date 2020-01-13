Cloud9's win completes field for DreamHack Open Leipzig

Cloud9 earned the final spot in DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020 by beating eUnited 2-0 in the grand final of the North America closed qualifier on Sunday.

Cloud9 took the best-of-three match with a 19-16 victory on Overpass, following by a 16-10 triumph on Inferno.

Cloud9 joins seven other teams, which will be split into two groups at the $100,000 event that will be held Jan. 24-26 in Leipzig, Germany. The opening and winners’ matches in group play will be best-of-one. Elimination and decider matches are best-of-three.

The top two teams from each group advance to the single-elimination semifinals before the grand final, all in a best-of-three format.

BIG, North, Renegades and Virtus.pro each earned invitations to the tournament. Heroic and MAD Lions advanced from the European qualifier, while Sprout advanced as the winner of the ESL Meisterschaft Winter held last month in Germany.

The winner of the DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020 takes home $50,000 and qualifies for the $250,000 DreamHack Masters Jonkoping 2020 in Sweden in June.

Prize money:

1st — $50,000

2nd — $20,000

3rd-4th — $10,000

5th-6th — $3,000

7th-8th — $2,000

—Field Level Media