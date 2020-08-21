North officially add Lekr0 to roster

North officially signed Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson from Ninjas in Pyjamas, the Danish organization announced Friday.

“I am really looking forward to joining North. There has been a lot of rumors about me joining ‘this and that’ org, but when I started talking to North about the project and what they aim for with this team and their Nordic ambitions, I didn’t have any doubts,” Lekr0 said. “This is definitely the new home for me, and I am really looking forward to playing with the guys and bringing this team to the next level.”

Lekr0, 27, hasn’t played for NiP since he was moved to inactive status in May. The Swede began his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive career in 2015 and has also played for fnatic and GODSENT.

Lekr0 will fill the roster spot of Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye, who moved on to FaZe Clan earlier this month.

The new North roster consists of Nicklas “gade” Gade, Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen, Rene “cajunb” Borg, Philip “aizy” Aistrup and Jimmy “Jumpy” Berndtsson (coach).

—Field Level Media