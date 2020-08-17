Reports: North to acquire Lekr0 from NiP

North will acquire Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson from Ninjas in Pyjamas, according to multiple reports Monday.

The deal is expected to be completed and announced this week.

Lekr0, 27, hasn’t played for NiP since he was moved to inactive status in May. The Swede began his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive career in 2015 and has also played for fnatic and GODSENT.

HLTV.org said Monday that North had been trying to acquire Lekr0 but disagreed to NiP’s asking price before reaching agreement.

With North, Lekr0 is expected to play main rifler. Once the deal is complete, he will fill the roster spot of Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye, who moved on to FaZe Clan last week.

North currently is in 12th place in Europe’s Regional Major Ranking standings. The top 11 will qualify for the ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million tournament scheduled to be played Nov. 19-22.

—Field Level Media