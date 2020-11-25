FACEIT to launch women-only tourneys on platform

FACEIT is partnering with the British Esports Association’s Women in Esports initiative to launch a series of women-only Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments.

The first event, dubbed The Lioness League, will open for registrations on Friday and begin play on Dec. 12.

A maximum of 32 teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket. Participants can join as a premade team or form a team with other solo players. The winner receives 2,000 FACEIT points and the runner-up earns 1,000. This will be the first of regular monthly tournaments.

“Through Women in Esports we aim to build a community and encourage more women to get involved in the industry,” British Esports liaison officer Alice Leaman said in a news release issued Wednesday. “By partnering with FACEIT we can start to develop more regular tournaments and opportunities for all skill levels and the creation of a community Discord will provide a dedicated space for diversity in esports to be celebrated.”

The partnership also includes a CS:GO hub where players can create teams and conduct scrimmages. The hub is open to “women (including trans and cis women) and femme identifying/femme presenting non-binary players.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Women in Esports, a team that shares our passions and values,” FACEIT account manager Sue Lavasani said. “FACEIT is committed to developing grassroots opportunities and supporting the community. We want everyone to feel comfortable and confident when taking their first steps into esports and we’re hoping this hub will offer a safe space for women to come together and compete.”

