Twistzz departs Liquid following IEM XV - Global Challenge

Team Liquid finished 2020 with a runner-up showing in the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge, and then immediately saw changes to their lineup.

Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken said in a post-match interview that the grand final represented his last competitive event with Liquid. Astralis swept Team Liquid 3-0 in the grand final on Sunday to win top honors in the IEM XV -- Global Challenge.

Twistzz was Liquid’s top player in the grand final, as he notched a team-high 55 kills and a team-best plus-6 kills-to-deaths differential.

“That was actually my last game with Liquid,” Twistzz said in a broadcast interview after the match. “I just wanted people to hear it from me.”

Twistzz said his departure from Liquid was on amicable terms and a “mutual decision.”

“I hope that I’m back next year in a new home,” Twistzz said. “(Liquid) has been nothing but family to me. ... I think it’s best for both sides.”

Media reports indicated that Liquid is set to bring in former MIBR standout Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo to replace Twistzz in the lineup.

Liquid, an America-Canadian team, ended 2020 with one championship in 15 tournament appearances. Liquid failed to qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, and finished in last place in the DreamHack Masters Winter event.

Twistzz has played with Liquid’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad for more than three years and helped the team win 10 titles. Twistzz finished 2019 rated as the No. 9 player in the world.

FalleN comes to Liquid after ending 2020 on the bench with MIBR following the organization’s decision to part ways with the coach and two teammates.

--Field Level Media