'LMBT' out as coach at AVANGAR

Sergey “LMBT” Bezhanov is out as coach of AVANGAR’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team after two months, announcing his departure Monday following the expiration of his contract.

“Leaving avangar today after our short deal,” LMBT tweeted. “That was a pleasure to work with the boyz and org! But it’s time to move on! For now I’ll be working at Russian broadcast #EPL analyst desk and search for new opportunities!”

In a subsequent tweet, the 32-year-old LMBT clarified he is “searching for new coaching opportunities and ready for new challenges!”

LMBT signed on with the Kazakhstani group after more than four years as coach of HellRaisers and mousesports. His most notable successes in recent years included a win at ESL One: New York 2018 and V4 Future Sports Festival - Budapest 2018, both while with mousesports.

Under LMBT, AVANGAR failed to qualify for the CIS Minor Championship - Rio 2020, never making it out of the fifth round of any open qualifier.

—Field Level Media