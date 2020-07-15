Lucid Dream to release CS:GO roster

Lucid Dream will release their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster at the conclusion of Perfect World Asia League Summer play.

The team is scheduled to meet Vici Gaming in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday.

Lucid Dream tweeted the news on Wednesday with a team photo and the words “Farewell Lucid Dream CS:GO team.”

The Thailand-based organization did not indicate a reason for the releases.

Lucid Dream’s roster has had players come and go throughout the season. Among the changes was the February addition of South Koreans Jong-Min “Lakia” Kim and Hong-Gyo “Jinx” Jung. They retired from CS:GO play in May to join a Valorant team.

Their replacements, Kitisak “SeveN89” Kititharakun and Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard, are among the players to be released.

Also leaving the team will be Kitikawin “PTC” Rattanasukol, Chanawin “JohnOlsen” Nakchian and Sattawut “Leaf” Reathong. The latter joined Lucid Dream last month.

Coach/analyst Piyangoon “MYM” Kitisin also is out.

