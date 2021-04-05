Cloud9 release assistant m1cks

Cloud9 released Joshua “m1cks” Micks as their assistant coach for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

m1cks, 22, has been with the organization since January 2020. He has served as an assistant to both Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen of South Africa and Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit of Australia.

“I’m still improving every day as both a coach and a person,” m1cks said in a statement. “I’m looking for a project that wants to compete at the highest level and is willing to commit to the team/organizational structure needed to do so.

“I want to be a part of a team with high aspirations for international success, whether that’s as a head or assistant coach.”

Jack Etienne, founder and CEO of Cloud9, said last month that the COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision to put the team on pause. Team members have been unable to practice together during the pandemic because of travel restrictions, and the organization reportedly is unhappy with the recent results.

In the ESL Pro League Season 13, Cloud9 finished 17th-20th after a 2-3 record in the group stage.

--Field Level Media