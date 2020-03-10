'AcilioN' joins MAD Lions to replace 'HUNDEN'

MAD Lions announced via Twitter on Monday they had signed Asger “AcilioN” Larsen to replace former in-game leader Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen.

AcilioN joins the Danish Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad from the Copenhagen Flames, who tweeted that they sold Larsen to MAD Lions and wished the player “the best on your new adventure.”

Dot Esports reported AcilioN will debut with his new team at FLASHPOINT season 1, the newest CS:GO league set to start March 13.

AcilioN, 23, was the in-game leader for the Flames from August 2019 to last month, when he left the active lineup. Among the well-traveled Dane’s previous stops were SK Gaming (2015-16), Tricked Esports (2017), Dignitas (2017) and Heroic (2018-19).

HUNDEN, 28, was moved to the bench after MAD Lions failed to reach the playoffs at IEM Katowice (Poland) in February. Dot Esports reported HUNDEN was discussing moving into a managerial role with the team.

The recent roster changes forced MAD Lions to drop out of the European Minor closed qualifier held last weekend.

Dot Esports reported that c0ntact Gaming coach Neil “NeiL_M” Murphy said AcilioN had been close to signing with his team before MAD Lions closed its deal with the Flames.

—Field Level Media