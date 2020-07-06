Team Singularity bench mertz

Team Singularity benched Daniel “mertz” Mertz on Monday and said he will pursue a new opportunity next month.

The 21-year-old Danish player had been with the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team since January following stints with Heroic and North.

Singularity said they are looking for a “new solid 5th player” to replace mertz.

“It’s been a great pleasure working with Daniel, and I believe he’s grown a lot personally by stepping down a level from his previous competitive endeavors to be part of Team Singularity,” team founder and CDEO Atle Stehouwer said. “I hope his time here will be remembered as a healthy reset for him to reveal his full potential and climb his way to the top of the scene. I wish Daniel the best of luck in the future, and I’m looking forward to follow his journey as it progresses.”

Singularity said mertz will be “pursuing another opportunity” as of Aug. 1, but no specifics were provided by the team or the player.

Dbltap.com reported that mertz will be joining Copenhagen Flames along with Marcus “maNkz” Kjeldsenis.

“It is with mixed feeling I say goodbye to my spot in the active roster on Team Singularity today,” mertz said. “They gave me a chance to redeem and redefine my career when no one else would. Even though we had our ups and downs as a team, we still managed to get the best out of it and I’m forever grateful for the opportunities it has given me. After the break a new challenge will start, and I will give it my all to make it a success. I want to give a huge thanks to my teammates in Singularity and the people behind the organization — It’s been a pleasure working with you all.”

Singularity’s active roster includes Tobias “TOBIZ” Theo, Casper “Celrate” Andersen, Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard and Emil “Remoy” Schlichter. They are coached by Peter “casle” Sorensen.

