Cloud9 add mezii to CS:GO roster

William “mezii” Merriman joined fellow Brit Alex “ALEX” McMeekin on the revamped Cloud9 project, the organization announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old mezii’s contract is for three years and totals $426,000, Cloud9 general manager HenryG revealed on Twitter.

It didn’t take long for mezii to confirm the news on social media that he was joining the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

“Today is a dream come true. I’m up on cloud nine but this is only the beginning of my journey,” mezii wrote on Twitter. “I have worked hard for this opportunity and I’ll keep giving my everything to reach new heights with @Cloud9.

“I can’t wait to start working and learning with the best.

The 21-year-old mezii competed with Vexed Gaming for 10 months before joining Team GamerLegion for a short stint. He will join ALEX and Cloud9 coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic.

--Field Level Media