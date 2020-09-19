Cloud9 add woxic, mezii to CS:GO roster

Ozgur “woxic” Eker and William “mezii” Merriman signed on with the revamped Cloud9 project, the organization announced Saturday.

woxic signed a three-year deal worth $1.365 million while mezii’s deal is for three years and $426,000, general manager Henry “HenryG” Gree announced on Twitter. woxic and mezzi join Alex “ALEX” McMeekin on Cloud9’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

“When I was talking to HenryG, I saw that he was doing things the right way,” woxic told HLTV.org. “I had some other offers, but Cloud9’s was the best one.

“My main goal is to win tournaments. When I saw the opportunity that this represented and what they’re willing to give to the players, I thought that everyone was going to feel comfortable, which is the most important thing. If players are not comfortable, you cannot win tournaments, even if you create a star team. When I was told everything about Cloud9, I saw that in five or six months we would have success.”

woxic transferred from HellRaisers in March 2019 to mousesports and helped the latter team win the CS:GO Asia Championships and ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals.

It didn’t take long for mezii to confirm the news on social media that he was joining the roster.

“Today is a dream come true. I’m up on cloud nine but this is only the beginning of my journey,” mezii wrote on Twitter. “I have worked hard for this opportunity and I’ll keep giving my everything to reach new heights with @Cloud9.

“I can’t wait to start working and learning with the best.

The 21-year-old mezii competed with Vexed Gaming for 10 months before joining Team GamerLegion for a short stint.

