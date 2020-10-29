MIBR release manager 'dead'

Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia is out as manager of MIBR’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, he announced Wednesday.

dead tweeted, “Today I am officially released from IGC/MIBR contract and obligations, and I would also like to inform that I am working on a new project with 6 other people, starting January. Currently looking for ORGs or investors.”

The news comes a month after dead received a 6 1/2-month ban from ESL and DreamHack for abusing a bug in CS:GO’s spectator mode. According to DotEsports.com, dead used the bug for a competitive advantage in one round on one map at the ESL One Road to Rio. Hard Legion Esports coach Aleksandr “MechanoGun” Bogatiryev reportedly committed the same offense in six maps over three matches at the ESL One Road to Rio, and he got a 36-month suspension.

Heroic coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen had a 12-month suspension reduced to eight months for assisting in the investigation. He was accused of exploiting the bug in 10 rounds on one map at the DreamHack Masters Spring.

dead, a 34-year-old Brazilian, had served as coach or manager for Brazil-based MIBR since March. He previously was a manager for Luminosity, Tempo Storm and SK Gaming following a playing career primarily with YeaH! Gaming.

MIBR finished as runner-up in Flashpoint Season 1 in April and also finished second in the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals in June.

--Field Level Media