Three departures leave MIBR with empty CS:GO roster

The MIBR Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup went through an exodus Sunday.

Epitacio “TACO” de Melo, Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe and Alencar “trk” Rossato all announced they’re leaving, emptying MIBR of all its players.

First, trk announced via Twitter that he was leaving with a brief TwitLonger post.

The native of Brazil wrote in part:

“(I) take the opportunity to inform that I benched myself and I’m in a solid project with Cogu, Kng, Lucas1, hen1 and 2 others.”

Then kNgV- released his own lengthy TwitLonger that explained his decision against signing a new contact with MIBR. The 28-year-old Brazilian-Italian player wrote in part:

“When I was hired for MIBR I believed it was a team that was close to (being a) success and I was there to help. But I found a team with internal and external issues and a hard way to go through. We tried really hard as individuals and collectively but unfortunately we could not make it. The damage was done.”

He then lamented that he couldn’t “make (an) agreement” with MIBR.

About one hour later, TACO revealed via Twitter he was getting out of his contact with MIBR.

“By the way, this week I managed to get out of the contract with the last org.,” the 25-year-old Brazilian tweeted.

The MIBR roster has been in flux ever since they made a major changes in October, adding Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles, Vinicius “vsm” Moreira, Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira and coach Raphael “cogu” Camargo. All four of those individuals were released this week.

--Field Level Media