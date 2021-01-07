MIBR cuts three players from roster, including LUCAS1

The late-season roster fix for MIBR is now no more.

MIBR have parted ways with Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles, Vinicius “vsm” Moreira and Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira, as well as coach Raphael “cogu” Camargo from their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the organization confirmed Wednesday.

MIBR, owned by Immortals Gaming Club, confirmed the release of four on Twitter. The group was brought on in October after MIBR benched Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Epitacio “TACO” de Melo and Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo.

LUCAS1, on his own Twitter feed, said that an extension, or a renewal, could not be ironed out.

MIBR’s most recent lineup played in three major tournaments. The group finished in seventh-to-ninth at the BLAST Premier Fall Series, fifth-to-eighth at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, and fourth at Flashpoint 2.

With the departures, MIBR’s all-Brazilian roster has just two players currently: Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe and Alencar “trk” Rossato.

--Field Level Media