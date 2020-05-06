Esports
Reports: MIBR interested in Team One's 'trk'

MIBR are targeting Team One star Alencar “trk” Rossato, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been a top Counter-Strike: Global Offensive prospect since helping Team One make a surprising run to the semifinals of the 2018 WESG Finals.

HLTV.org said trk is seen as a potential replacement for Ignacio “meyern” Meyer, who has struggled during his six-month stint with the team.

If MIBR successfully sign trk, the team would sacrifice 20 percent of the 950 Regional Major Ranking (RMR) points they earned at ESL One: Road to Rio North America.

Globo Esporte reported that Team One have already begun searching for a replacement for trk.

