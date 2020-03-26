MIBR part ways with 'zews'

Wilton “zews” Prado is out as coach of MIBR’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Brazilian organization announced Wednesday.

MIBR posted on its Twitter account, “Today we say goodbye to our brother @zews, from coach to player, thank you for everything you did for the team!”

Zews, a 32-year-old Brazilian, tweeted a response on Twitter in Portuguese, which DotEsports translated to, “Unfortunately, we weren’t even close to the success we were aiming for during MIBR’s reconstruction.”

A December 2018 swap saw MIBR send Jake “Stewie2K” Yip to Team Liquid in exchange for Epitacio “TACO” de Melo and zews. According to HLTV.org, MIBR never finished better than a tie for third place in 22 events since the trade.

“I’d like to say that I believe MIBR’s problems are closer to getting solved, but unfortunately I don’t know if I believe that to be the case,” zews tweeted. “The problems I found here are heavier, more complex and more deeply embedded than they seem to be, and in my opinion the solutions tend to be more complex as well — requiring a bigger change to the roster and/or to its culture.”

Zews said he is uncertain of his future plans, writing, “My wish is to continue competing and dedicating myself to this esport that I love. Due to the global crisis and COVID-19 I will stay in the US analyzing my options.”

The announcement came one day after MIBR finished atop their group in the first phase of the $1 million Flashpoint 1 event. The second phase is scheduled to start Friday.

—Field Level Media