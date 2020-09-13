MIBR part ways with fer, TACO and dead

MIBR parted ways with Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Epitacio “TACO” de Melo and coach Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia on Sunday.

The changes follow a poor run of play by the Brazilian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The dismissal of dead was not unexpected. He is currently serving a six-month suspension for all tournaments held by members of the Esports Integrity Commission for using a spectator bug for competitive advantage in ESL One: Road to Rio, according to hltv.org.

The remaining members of the MIBR active roster are Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe and Alencar “trk” Rossato.

--Field Level Media