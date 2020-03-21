MIBR to play in ESL Pro League Season 11

MIBR will compete in the North American division of ESL Pro League Season 11 in an attempt the qualify for ESL One Cologne, the team announced Saturday on social media.

The Brazilian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team will continue to take part in Flashpoint, HLTV.org reported.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, play will take place online. It begins Friday and runs through April 12.

MIBR said they will participate with Evil Geniuses, FURIA, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves and Swole Patrol.

The $1 million ESL One Cologne is set for July 10-12 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. As of Saturday afternoon, organizers had not announced whether the pandemic would force the schedule to be altered.

—Field Level Media