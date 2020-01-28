Report: 'MICHU' in talks to join Team Envy

Michal “MICHU” Muller is in talks to join Texas-based Team Envy, Polish website cybersport.pl reported Tuesday.

MICHU has been studying English for more than a year in preparation for making a move to another Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the report said.

The 23-year-old MICHU could bring big-tournament experience to Envy, who won DreamHack Open Atlanta 2017. MICHU and his Virtus.pro teammates finished in 3rd-4th place in Intel Extreme Masters XIII-Shanghai in 2018 and in second place in the CS:GO Asia Championships 2018.

Envy is still looking to fill out the rest of their roster. Jacob “FugLy” Medina and Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor were deactivated earlier this month, leaving just Noah “Nifty” Francis and Ryan “ryann” Welsh on the roster.

The Polish report also said Bugra “Calyx” Arkin and Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninic were in line to join Team Envy, with the latter serving as the coach.

The new roster will be looking to compete in the premier division of ESEA Season 33 along with teams such as Singularity and eUnited.

—Field Level Media