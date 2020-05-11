$100K Moche XL Esports canceled due to coronavirus

Organizer E2Tech announced the $100,000 Moche XL Esports event scheduled for June 27-28 in Lisbon, Portugal, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MIBR roster that won the event in 2018 was among six teams that had been scheduled to compete at the Altice Arena. Windigo won first place last year when the prize pool was $75,000.

E2Tech said Monday’s decision was due to “the current global situation because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which requires restrictions on large events and the free circulation of people,” per HLTV.org.

—Field Level Media