Triumph add moose, penny ahead of ESL One: Cologne

Triumph will make their debut on Wednesday at ESL One: Cologne Online — North America with two new official members of the organization’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The team announced the signing on Tuesday of Canadians Kaleb “moose” Jayne and Erik “penny” Penny.

They will replace Michael “Grim” Wince, who was acquired by Team Liquid, and Rahul “curry” Nemani. Curry left the team to attend college.

moose, 22, heads to Triumph following his time with Team Envy from January to June, in which he saw limited action. He began his career in 2017 with Eclipse.

Just 17, penny previously played for Rugratz and Divine.

Triumph’s roster now consists of Gabe “Spongey” Greiner, Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman, Paytyn “Junior” Johnson, moose and penny. They are coached by Marcos “tacitus” Castilho.

