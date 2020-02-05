Syman Gaming adds 'mou,' 'kreaz' to lineup

Syman Gaming announced the additions of Rustem “mou” Telepov and Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson to their lineup on Wednesday.

The additions come on the heels of last month’s departure of Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy to Natus Vincere as well as the decision to make Ramazan “Ramz1kBO$$” Bashizov inactive.

NaVi agreed to a transfer with Syman Gaming to acquire the 20-year-old Perfecto. NaVi paid a $200,000 transfer fee, according to reports from dotesports.com and French website 1pv.fr.

Mou is expected to take the place of Ramz1kBO$$ as the team’s primary AWP player.

Kreaz joins the team after participating for fnatic at the ESL Pro League Season 10 group stage.

Syman is preparing to compete in the CIS Minor Closed Qualifier, an event that will take place in March for the right to challenge in the ESL One Rio Major.

Syman’s roster is as follows:

Sanzhar “neaLaN” Iskhakov

Nicolas “Keoz” Dgus

David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan

Rustem “mou” Telepov

Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson

Ramazan “Ramz1kBO$$” Bashizov (inactive)

—Field Level Media