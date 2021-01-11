mousesports 'exploring' potential karrigan replacements

mousesports are considering potential replacements for in-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen, who is evaluating his options when his contract expires in March.

karrigan, 30, was reportedly considering a return to FaZe Clan as early as last November, but has asked mousesports for more time to decide what organization he wants to play for in 2021.

“We have been in talks with karrigan in regards to a new agreement,” mousesports’ chief business development officer, Jan Dominicus, told HLTV.org. “He asked us for more time, as it’s a big decision for both of us. Meanwhile, we are of course exploring other options to be prepared in case Finn wants to try something different.”

According to reports by HLTV.org and 1pv.fr, karrigan is not leaning toward a return to the German team he has played for since 2019. He joined mousesports along with Ozgur “woxic” Eker and David “frozen” Cernansky.

Teamed with holdovers Chris “chrisJ” de Jong and Robin “ropz” Kool, mousesports returned to the top 10 in HLTV.org’s rankings while reaching five consecutive grand finals. However, mousesports has not won an event in 11 months, and woxic was replaced by Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras in August.

mousesports did finish runner-up at DreamHack Masters Winter last month and have returned to the top 10 in the CS:GO world rankings.

