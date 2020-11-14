mousesports name mithR head coach

mousesports announced the hiring of Torbjorn “mithR” Nyborg as head coach of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team Saturday.

The 30-year-old former Renegades coach joined his new organization at the ongoing Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Beijing Online: Europe event. He won’t be eligible to join the team for Saturday’s upper-bracket match against Astralis because the team submitted his addition less than eight hours before the slated start time, the cutoff for roster changes.

mithR had been with Renegades since July following previous coaching stints with North, ALTERNATE aTTaX and Tricked Esport.

He replaces Allan “Rejin” Petersen, who was released by mousesports in September after receiving a nearly two-year ban from all Esports Integrity Commission-member events for abusing a coaching bug.

--Field Level Media