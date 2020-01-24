Natus Vincere benches 'GuardiaN,' acquires 'Perfecto'

Natus Vincere benched Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovacs and replaced him on its Counter-Strike: Global Offesnsive roster with Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy, according to a statement posted on the organization’s website.

“Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovacs has been benched: the club and the player are open to considering further proposals,” the team said.

NaVi agreed to a transfer with Syman Gaming to acquire the 20-year-old Perfecto. NaVi paid a $200,000 transfer fee, according to reports from dotesports.com and French website 1pv.fr.

“Despite the lack of experience, Perfecto fits in our team perfectly due to his personality, manner of thought and play style. He is young, talented and dedicated player,” coach Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi said in the statement.

GuardiaN, a 28-year-old Slovakian, previously had been with Natus Vincere from 2013-17, helping them to win multiple titles, before joining FaZe Clan. In GuardiaN’s second tenure with the team, he had the unenviable task of taking over as sniper from Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, ranked as the best player in the world in 2018.

The roster change means s1mple will become Natus Vincere’s main sniper again. Perfecto is expected to make his debut with the team at the ICE Challenge starting Feb. 1.

—Field Level Media