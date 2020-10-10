nawwk returns to NiP in time for DreamHack Open

Tim “?nawwk?” Jonasson is returning to Ninjas in Pyjamas after taking some time off.

The team announced his return on Saturday. He is rejoining NiP in time for DreamHack Open Fall, which begins Thursday.

A 22-year-old Swede, nawkk joined NiP in January. On Sept. 16, he stepped away from the active roster citing a battle with exhaustion. He was replaced on a temporary basis by coach Bjorn “THREAT” Pers.

“It feels really good to be back in business. Something that I’ve learned is that it’s important to take care of your body and have a healthy lifestyle, and I’m happy that NiP gave me some time off to focus on myself,” nawwk said. “We’re all very motivated about being back together to continue our journey to become the world’s best.”

NiP is competing in Group D of DreamHack Open Fall and begins play next week against Sprout. ENCE and North also are in the four-team group.

--Field Level Media