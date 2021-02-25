Report: OG making change, dropping NBK

OG Esports are making a change to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup for the first time since entering the arena at the pro level.

According to ViKarM.net, OG dropped Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt from the roster. NBK-, a 26-year old from France, has been part of the squad since OG joined the competitive CS:GO ranks in late 2019.

Disappointing finishes in the BLAST Spring Groups and IEM Katowice spurred the idea for a change, according to the report. Regarded as a top 10 caliber team, OG will be looking to retool their look heading into the next big event, the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021 that begins on April 13.

Only two of the 16 teams at the Spring Showdown, which also includes top squads from Astralis, G2 Esports, Team Liquid and Team Vitality, will advance to the BLAST Spring Finals later this year.

Without NBK-, the OG lineup consists of Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Valdemar “valde” Bjorn, Issa “ISSAA” Murad and Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski, and coach Casper “ruggah” Due.

--Field Level Media