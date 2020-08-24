Winstrike add NickelBack to roster

Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov completed his trial and has been added to Winstrike’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Russian organization announced Monday.

NickelBack, 23 competed with pro100 from April 2019 to June 2020 before serving as a replacement for Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov with Winstrike. Hobbit now plays for Gambit Esports.

“Over the past few years, NickelBack has done a good job and has grown as a player and as a person. That’s why I have no doubt that he will perfectly suit our team and lead the team to victories,” coach Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov said.

Winstrike’s roster consists of Vladyslav “bondik” Nechyporchuk, Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev, Aidyn “KrizzeN” Turlybekov, Aleksey “El1an” Gusev, NickelBack and hooch.

—Field Level Media