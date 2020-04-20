Heroic complete roster with 'niko' signing

Heroic added Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen to its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to complete their roster, the team announced Monday.

This is the second go-round with Heroic for niko, who was with the team from 2016-18. He also played for North, Rogue, and most recently, OpTic.

Niko was part of the OpTic group that won DreamHack Open Summer 2019.

“I’m really happy to join Heroic. I look forward to do my outmost and be the player I know I can be, and help both the team and the organization to great results,” niko said in a team-released statement.

The Danish organization moved Patrick “es3tag” Hansen and Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer to the inactive roster in April. At that time, Heroic were on the cusp of selling the roster to FunPlus Phoenix until the deal fell through after es3tag agreed to join Astralis upon the end of his contract.

Heroic also signed Rene “TeSeS” Madsen from the Copenhagen Flames to fill one of the roster spots.

The roster now consists of niko, TeSeS, Casper “cadiaN” Moller, Johannes “b0RUP” Borup and Martin “stavn” Lund.

