OG add niko to starting lineup

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen officially is a full-time member of the OG Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Dane previously served as a stand-in with OG during the DreamHack Masters Spring closed qualifier and in ESL Pro League. He has also participated with Heroic, OpTic Gaming and Rogue, among other teams.

“We would like to welcome Niko to the family and to the organization. We are thrilled to have him, and I believe together we can elevate OG CSGO to the next level,” CEO of OG Esports JMR Luna said. “He is incredibly talented and I think he will gel really well with the team. I feel very optimistic about the future!”

The move comes on the heels of OG and Issa “ISSAA” Murad agreeing to part ways after the player’s 15 months on the organization’s CS:GO roster.

OG said the decision was made after the team’s early exit in the ESL Pro League Season 13 competition, finishing 2-3 and in fourth place in Group A.

niko will join his new team in action when it competes in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, which runs April 13-18.

“I’m happy to announce that I have signed for OG. It’s an amazing opportunity for me and I’m sure we’re going to achieve great things together,” niko said. “Also, I want to say thanks to Heroic for the memories and time together, I’m going to miss my previous teammates, but I’m also excited to open a new chapter of my career and join the OG ranks. I will do my best to make OG-fanbase proud!”

OG’s roster currently consists of Finland’s Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, the United Kingdom’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski, Denmark’s Valdemar “valde” Bjørn Vangså and niko. Fellow Dane Casper “ruggah” Due is the coach while France’s Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt is benched.

