nitr0 out as Team Liquid makes roster change

Team Liquid are replacing veteran Nick “nitr0” Cannella with Michael “Grim” Wince on their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The team acknowledged the move in a statement to Rush B Media.

“We can confirm that Michael ‘Grim’ Wince will be starting for Team Liquid at Dreamhack next weekend,” Team Liquid told Rush B on Tuesday. “We’re not ready to share more at the moment, but we will have more to share with the community soon.”

Liquid co-CEO Steve Arhancet posted a video to Twitter to tell fans that alterations to the team were forthcoming but said he could not address specifics.

“They’re never easy,” Arhancet said of roster changes. “They impact the lives of the players and they should be done with a lot of thoughtfulness and consideration and ultimately, to hopefully improve the performance of the team. Our commitment to winning is pretty much unwavering.”

Grim, 19, began his career with Broken Alliance in 2017 and had been a rifler with Triumph since November.

nitr0, who turns 25 next month, had been with Liquid since January 2015 when the organization signed the former Denial team. He was the in-game leader from mid-2017 until May, when Jake “Stewie2K” Yip assumed the role.

A message on Twitter posted Tuesday night by nitr0 seemingly confirmed his departure from Liquid.

“Until next time, friends,” he wrote.

Liquid was the first North American team to reach a CS:GO Major grand final at ESL One: Cologne 2016, and the organization won eight titles in 2019, including Intel Extreme Masters XIV victories in Sydney and Chicago. They also won the $1 million first-place price at Intel Grand Slam Season 2.

Their only title in 2020 came in April in the ESL Pro League Season 11: North America.

