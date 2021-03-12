Nivera steps down as active player with Vitality

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom has stepped down from an active playing position on Vitality’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the French organization announced Friday.

Nivera’s move follows Valve’s call to issue penalties to teams who substitute players in the Regional Major Ranking circuit.

“Unfortunately, following the recent announcement, questions arose regarding the six-man format and we aren’t feeling confident regarding the future of this structure,” Vitality said in a statement. “Therefore, we are coming back to a five-man roster for the time being.”

Nivera, a 19-year-old Belgian, joined Vitality in October as a substitute player and helped the organization win titles at IEM Beijing-Haidian and BLAST Premier Fall.

“Nabil showed great talent and potential during his time with us, and the door isn’t closed to a comeback in the future if things were to change,” Vitality said in its statement. “We stay firmly convinced that a six-man roster is the best way to help the CS:GO competitive scene grow even bigger.”

Vitality’s current roster consists of Frenchmen Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Cedric “RpK” Guipouy, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Richard “shox” Papillon and Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier. Nivera is benched, while Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam is the team’s coach.

