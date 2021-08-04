Nordavind place entire CS:GO roster on transfer list

Nordavind put their entire Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on the transfer list earlier this week, however the Norwegian organization said that is not the end of the story.

“Effective as of August 1st we decided to put the main CSGO roster on the transfer list,” Nordavind wrote on Twitter. “We are not leaving the scene and will soon reveal our plans for the future. Any inquiries about the roster move to transfer list, can be directed to Stein Wilmann (the organization’s managing director).”

Nordavind’s roster included Denmark natives Jesper “tenzki” Plougmann and Daniel “mertz” Mertz, Estonians Kevin “HS” Tarn and Anton “supra” Tsernobai, and German Sabit “mirbit” Coktasar. All five players were signed by Nordavind in February.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach our goals with the lineup even though we gave 100%,” mirbit said in a statement to HLTV.org. “We fought through a lot of adversity, changes in the coaching staff, and other things that can’t be controlled. ... Every member of this team would be a great asset for whoever is searching for talented and dedicated individuals.”

