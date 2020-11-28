North Esports moves to part ways with MSL, aizy

Former North Esports captain Mathias “MSL” Sommer Lauridsen was removed from the active roster this week and placed on the transfer list in advance of his eventual departure, as was rifler Phillip “aizy” Aistrup, the team announced.

In a release, North Esports said it is moving “to clear the way for a new team strategy.”

“I’d like to thank Mathias and Philip, they are two of North’s longest servants across their time here and have helped shape and re-shape North through many years,” North’s head of esports operations Graham Pitt said in a release. “These decisions do not come lightly but sometimes change is necessary. Both players have aspirations to be at the very top and neither signed on for the type of project that we are moving forward with.”

The team has indicated that is moving toward an economically sustainable strategy with younger players who are on the rise.

North is set to move forward with 18-year-old Kristoffer “Kristou” Aamand, while also having Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson on the roster. Nicklas “gade” Gade will be used in an in-game leadership role.

The move to part ways with MSL and aizy is being characterized as the second stage of the North’s talent development strategy, which was first introduced over the summer.

--Field Level Media