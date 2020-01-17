North name 'MSL' as AWP, bench 'JUGi'

North removed Jakob “JUGi” Hansen from the starting roster and tabbed Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen to serve as the AWP for the Counter-Strike:Global Offensive team, the organization announced Friday.

The Danish squad released a video with MSL shown wearing the team’s new outfit. It also announced the benching of JUGi, who joined North in May.

“JUGi’s departure from the starting roster is an unfortunate necessity to restore balance to a team that has been lacking strong and structured leadership,” said Graham “messioso” Pitt, head of esports operations for the organization.

MSL, who was one of the founding members of North in 2017, will be in the lineup as North faces Sprout at DreamHack Open Leipzig next Friday in their Group B opening match.

—Field Level Media