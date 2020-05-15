Kristou standing in for North as Kjaerbye takes break

North added Kristoffer “Kristou” Aamand on loan to stand in while Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye takes an extended break for medical reasons.

Kristou, 18, has been with AGF since 2018.

“Among the many players that were at the top of our metrics, further analysis from our coaching team lead to Kristou standing out as a player that had the qualities that we desired for the role we were looking to fill,” said North head of esports operations Graham Pitt.

The 22-year-old Kjaerbye was absent from North’s lineup earlier this month when the Danish squad reached the playoffs of ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe. Coach Jimmy “Jumpy” Berndtsson took his place.

“Over the last couple of months, I have experienced abdominal pains, breathing problems and chest cramps, in such manner, that I have had problems playing the game, I love, on the highest level,” Kjaerbye tweeted.

“I have come to a point, where I need to listen to my body, and give it time to recover fully. I don’t know when I will be back on the server but I do know that I need a break.”

Kristou will make his debut with North at DreamHack Masters Spring Europe.

