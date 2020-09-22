Complexity's oBo returns home before playoffs

Owen “oBo” Schlatter has left Complexity to return to the United States, causing uncertainty for the team before the playoffs.
The organization’s CEO, Jason Lake, announced his departure in a live stream on Tuesday.
Lake said the team expected the 17-year-old oBo to leave following the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe playoffs, which start Sept. 29. Instead, he said oBo called him from the airport on Tuesday to say he was heading home.
Now, Complexity will try to find a new team for oBo in the United States as well as a substitute for him moving forward. Until that occurs, coach Jamie “Keita” Hall is a possibility to play in place of oBo.
Complexity’s current lineup is:
--Benjamin “?blameF?” Bremer
--William “?RUSH?” Wierzba
--Kristian “?k0nfig?” Wienecke
--Valentin “?poizon?” Vasilev
--Jamie “?keita?” Hall (coach)
Complexity begins action in the ESL Pro League playoffs next week against ENCE after finishing 5-2 in the group stage.
