Chiefs welcome back ofnu

Chris “ofnu” Hanley rejoined Chiefs Esports Club’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Australian organization announced.

The 27-year-old New Zealand native, who has been inactive since his departure from AVANT Gaming in June, previously competed with Chiefs from March 2019 to January 2020.

The organization said Saturday that ofnu would replace Hugh “HUGHMUNGUS” Anderson in the DreamHack Open Summer 2020 Oceania Closed Qualifier.

His return to his former team wasn’t a complete success, however. After a 2-1 win over VERTEX on Saturday, Chiefs dropped a 2-0 decision to Rooster on Sunday and failed to qualify.

Chiefs’ roster consists of Jay “soju_j” Jeong, Tom “apocdud” Henry, Charlie “zeph” Dodd, Declan “Vexite” Portelli, ofnu and Yaman “yam” Ergenekon (coach).

