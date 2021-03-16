OG benches ISSAA, enters rebuilding phase

OG and Issa “ISSAA” Murad have agreed to part ways after the player’s 15 months on the organization’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

OG said the decision was made after the team’s early exit in the ESL Pro League Season 13 competition, finishing 2-3 and in fourth place in Group A.

“Today we’re announcing that we’ve decided to bench ISSAA from the starting lineup in OG. It’s a decision that we’ve taken with a heavy heart because ISSAA is a well-respected and loved person within the team who always gave his best in the team’s interests and did whatever was asked of him,” coach Casper “ruggah” Due said in a team news release on Tuesday.

“After evaluation over time, it became clear to both parts that for ISSAA to flourish and OG to keep improving, changes were needed and these paths had to continue separately. I’m a bit sad we couldn’t give ISSAA the optimal situation to bang heads, since he has proven throughout his career that he is a player capable of challenging the very best on the server. We are going to miss ISSAA and everyone in OG wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

OG’s announcement said the team is entering “an internal rebuilding phase” and will hold tryouts. The Danish organization has a second spot to fill after moving Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt to the bench last month.

ISSAA, a 24-year-old from Jordan, joined OG in December 2019 after two-plus years with HellRaisers. He was named the MVP of DreamHack Open Tours 2018.

--Field Level Media