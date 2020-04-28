ESL: Orgless drop out of Road to Rio, disband

Team Orgless dropped out of the ESL One: Road to Rio North America competition and disbanded.

ESL announced the move on social media on Tuesday. The teams that already played against Orgless in the tournament will have the results nullified, the organizer said.

Orgless went 0-5 in group play.

Orgless were so named because the players have been together since February without a sponsor organization.

Players are eligible to join an organization. The players are: Matthew “WARDELL” Yu, Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker and Gage “Infinite” Green.

ESL One: Road to Rio North America is a qualifier for the ESL One: Rio Major in November.

—Field Level Media