Sprout are looking to move on from AWPer Tomas “oskar” Stastny, dbltap.com reported Saturday.

The new comes just three-plus months after oskar joined Sprout.

Sprout have reportedly been seeking a replacement for oskar, and made an offer to free agent Owen “smooya” Butterfield.

The club declined comment when quizzed by dbltap.

The 20-year-old smooya was most recently with Chaos, leaving at the end of March.

The 28-year-old oskar participated in just one offline event with Sprout prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

He spent seven months with HellRaisers in 2019 after being with mousesports for the previous 2 1/2 years.

—Field Level Media