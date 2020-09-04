paiN Gaming move operations to United States

paiN Gaming have moved their operations to the United States.

The Brazilian organization had initially planned to move to Canada in April but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that.

It wasn’t easy to make the move from Brazil to the U.S. as the travels included more than two weeks in quarantine in Mexico.

Vinicios “PKL” Coelho wrote about the trip in Portuguese on Twitter.

“Sixteen days in one apartment in Mexico, one canceled flight, two canceled cars, one denied home application, one house canceled, but we made it,” was the translated version of PKL’s tweet.

The others members of paiN are Gabriel “NEKIZ” Schenato, Wesley “hardzao” Lopes, Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt and Rafael “saffe” Costa. The head coach is Bruno “elllll” Ono.

—Field Level Media