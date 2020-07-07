Report: paiN complete signing of saffee

paiN Gaming have completed the signing of AWPer Rafael “saffee” Costa via transfer to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, according to a report Tuesday.

Fellow Brazilian organization Paqueta Gaming Esports, saffee’s former club, told Globo.Esporte.com the transfer has been completed, declining to note whether financial compensation was included.

paiN have yet to announce the deal publicly.

saffee, a 25-year-old whose contract was set to expire at the end of July, is expected to step in for Paulo “land1n” Felipe, who has not been able to acquire a via to enter the U.S.

land1n, 26, joined paiN in February of 2019.

—Field Level Media