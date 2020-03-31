Syman, Gambit Youngsters, pro100 get Parimatch invites

Syman, Gambit Youngsters and pro100 received direct invitations to the Parimatch League, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

The trio were selected as part of eight teams that will come from the Commonwealth of Independent States. The teams were selected because they are currently fifth, sixth and seventh in regional rankings by HLTV.

Virtus.pro, Team Spirit and forZe were previously selected.

The news release said two more CIS teams will be added after the results of upcoming open qualifiers.

Parimatch announced that the teams that will comprise the European division will be announced “in the near future.” Two of those teams will also come from open qualifiers.

The group stage will take place April 13-26, with the finals set for May 1-3. Teams will be seeking pieces of a $100,000 prize pool.

