FunPlus Phoenix tab Peca as general manager

FunPlus Phoenix named Petar “Peca” Markovic as their general manager, the organization announced Friday.

Peca, 28, will be tasked with building the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant teams for FunPlus Phoenix.

“This is such a great opportunity for me to represent and build a brand such is FPX within the FPS divisions,” Peca wrote on Twitter. “We are aiming high, and be sure that we are going to be making some big moves in the next few weeks and months.”

Peca told HLTV.org he is actively recruiting for the squads.

“I’m now calling all of the tier-one players: If you are stuck with a wrong team or wrong organization and you think that you deserve a better home or better teammates, feel free to reach out to me via email or Twitter at any time. I’m always open for discussions, and we are ready to pay for quality.”

Peca coached Valiance from October 2017 to June 2019 and later CR4ZY for three months before turning his attention to broadcast production in his home country of Serbia.

