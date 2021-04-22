Fnatic add Peppzor as sixth member of roster

Peppe “Peppzor” Borak has been added to Fnatic’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the organization announced Thursday.

“We’re pleased to announce the signing of Peppe ‘Peppzor’ Borak to Fnatic,” the team said in a statement. “The 18-year-old Swedish rifler has impressed in his short CS:GO career, and we believe he has the potential to be a big player for Fnatic in years to come. Peppe is a player with huge raw potential, and it is our responsibility now to help him shape his talents into a player that can compete alongside the very best in the world.”

Fnatic coach Andreas “Samuelsson” Samuelsson said he is looking forward to utilizing Peppzor, who became the sixth member of the team.

“Peppe will slowly but surely be integrated in the team and grow in the role as the 6th player,” he said. “We will find our own way to be as efficient as possible with this new structure.”

The new-look Fnatic team is scheduled to compete at Flashpoint Three, which begins on May 10.

Fnatic consists of Swedes Jesper “JW” Wecksell, Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin, Maikil “Golden” Selim, Jack “Jackinho” Strom Mattsson, Peppzor and Samuelsson (coach).

--Field Level Media