Ninjas in Pyjamas sign 'Plopski' to three-year deal

Ninjas in Pyjamas signed Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora to a three-year contract with their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced.

Plopski, 17, joined Ninjas in Pyjamas in June in a move that sent Dennis “dennis” Edman to the bench.

“I am really happy to announce that I have extended my contract with NiP and I am looking forward to continuing the journey with this amazing team,” Plopski said, via the team’s official Twitter account.

“I’ve learned a lot during my time as a Ninja and 2020 is when I want to step up and play to my full potential. With a solid line-up going into the new year, we have what it takes to become champions.”

Ninjas in Pyjamas appear to be getting younger following last month’s departure of Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg.

Lindberg, 31, was the last remaining member of NiP’s first CS:GO team, formed in August 2012.

—Field Level Media