Team Vitality moves up to No. 1 in HLTV rankings

Team Vitality’s CS:GO team has reached No. 1 in the HLTV world rankings.

Team Vitality received 873 points in the latest poll. Heroic was second with 833.

The boost up the rankings occurred after a slew of strong performances, including a second-place performance in the just-ended ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe event.

Vitality also finished second in the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals.

Star player Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut leads the way for a team that also includes Richard “shox” Papillon, Cedric “RpK” Guipouy and Dan “apEX” Madesclaire. The most recent addition to the all-French team is 16-year-old Kevin “Misutaaa” Rabier.

Team Vitality is back in action Wednesday against Ninjas in Pyjamas in ESL Pro League: Europe play.

Evil Geniuses (801) was third in the rankings, followed by BIG (751) and G2 (674).

—Field Level Media

